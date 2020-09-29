Anti-police slogan written during student activity causes controversy at Tri-State school

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An event at Mercy McAuley High School meant to let students' express concerns about things like racism and violence ended up becoming the center of a controversy on social media.
The school held its annual Mercy Day, which includes mass and activities, last week.
A chalk drawing was among the activities students participated in during the day.
At one point during the event, students came together for a photo showing their drawings and writings.
The photo shows BLM written in chalk, but the acronym ACAB can also be seen.
The acronym is used to refer to police officers in a derogatory way.
The original photo has since been deleted from Instagram, but a screenshot showing the chalk drawing was taken and posted to Facebook.
The president of Mercy McAuley High School is now apologizing for the photo, saying they didn’t know at the time what ACAB meant.
“We’re not anti-police in any way or anti-firefighter in any way. And we apologize that the activity caused so much pain for the community,” President Patty Ragio explained.
The goal of this activity she says was to spark dialogue in the community about peace and healing.
This was never meant to disrespect law enforcement or anyone in the community, she said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.