Bengals announce fan policy, safety measures for Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals have released guidance for Sunday as they welcome fans into Paul Brown Stadium for the first time this season.
The State of Ohio approved a variance that will make it possible for 6,000 fans to be in attendance for the Oct. 4th home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here are some of the protocols in place at the stadium:
- Seating Zones
- Paul Brown has been divided into four seating zones with designated entrances for each zone. The seating zones are located on the east and west sides of the stadium on the Field Level and 200 Level. Each of the four zones will have 1,500 people. The first seven rows of the Field Level have been covered with tarps to provide additional distance to on-field personnel. One section in each end zone containing fan cutouts will be closed indicating the dividing line between seating zones. The Canopy Level of the stadium will also be closed.
- Pod Seating
- Tickets were sold in pods of 2-6 seats, socially distanced to the nearest pod. Fans in the same pod should be family or close acquaintances. Fans should stick with their pod in their seats and throughout the game.
- Social Distancing
- Fans must stay 6′ socially distanced to other parties, including in stands, walking the concourse, going to the restroom, and concessions.
- Mandatory Face Coverings
- Face coverings are always mandatory, except while actively eating or drinking.
- No Tailgating
- Tailgating in the parking lots is prohibited.
- Mobile Ticketing
- All tickets are mobile to support the contactless entry. Fans should download the Official Bengal App to access their tickets.
- Contactless Payment
- Concession stands will be open with heightened protocols. Fans can use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or tap to pay options for contactless payments.
- Clear Bag Policy
- The Clear Bag Policy is in effect. The only bags permitted are clear plastic bags (smaller than 12x6x12) and small clutch purses (approximately the size of your hand, with or without straps).
- Enhanced Stadium Cleaning
- All high touch surfaces in the stadium common areas will be cleaned before, during, and after each game. Hand sanitizer will be readily available so fans can keep their hands clean.
- Fan Health Promise
- Fans must not come to the game if in the last two weeks they have tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19, or have symptoms of COVID-19.
Sunday’s game against Jacksonville will be the first of two home games fans will be allowed at this season.
The next game will be on Oct. 25 when the Cleveland Browns visit the Bengals.
