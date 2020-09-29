Bubble mountain: Marathon gas station fountain overflowing with bubbles

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mountain of bubbles caused the fountain outside a Marathon gas station to overflow early Tuesday.
There were so many bubbles in the fountain at the corner of Ebenezer and Bridgetown Road that they almost spilled into the street.
An employee at the store said this isn’t the first time this happened, and she suspects kids are most likely the culprits.
The worker said she jokes this is how the fountain gets a good cleaning.
They must shut the fountain off to stop the bubbles and just let them dissolve, the worker said.
