Ceremony marks grand opening of new St. Elizabeth cancer center

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (FOX19) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Healthcare as part of the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art cancer center.
The 250,000 square-foot facility is designed to meet the needs of patients on a regional and national level.
With Kentucky facing the highest rates of overall cancer incidence and death in the United States, the six-story facility will allow St. Elizabeth Healthcare to treat nearly 500 patients per day offering cancer detection, diagnosis and care all under one roof.
The largest health care provider in Northern Kentucky has 60 specialized clinicians on staff and plans to hire additional medical oncologists, surgeons and support members over the next several years.
Seventy percent of associates from St. Elizabeth Healthcare donated to the cancer center, a $1.5 million contribution.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.