Temps in 40s, fog for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front has arrived in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, signaling the beginning of a big change in the weather pattern.
Temperatures are in the 40s across the Tri-State to start your Tuesday.
Some patchy fog could cause reduce visibility on your commute into work or school. Give yourself a little extra time as you head out.
Visibility is generally about a half mile around the region, but fog is thickening with dense fog is possible.
A dense fog advisory may be required over the next couple of hours if conditions worsen.
The fog will burn off later this morning and highs will be in the 60s this afternoon.
Cooler weather will stick around for the next several days.
Saturday will be the pick-day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a high in the lows 60s.
By Sunday, however, thick clouds will move in - along with chilly showers.
Right now, it looks like highs on Sunday will range from 50 to 57 degrees, but a few spots could have November-like high temperatures in the upper-40s.
