Cincinnati City Council to discuss Collaborative Agreement, gun range

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council, city leaders and community members are expected to discuss the Collaborative Agreement at Tuesday’s Law & Public Safety Committee meeting.
Speakers include community activist Iris Roley; Jason Cooper from the city manager advisory group; Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dan Hils, president of the police union and Police Chief Eliot Isaac.
Earlier this year, Roley was among a group of protesters and community and civil rights activists and groups who made police reform demands at City Hall in the wake of George Floyd’s death, ones that generally revolved around the landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement.
The CA was the cornerstone of the city’s post-2001 riot police reforms to try to improve relations between the police force and the Cincinnati community it protects and serves. It required police to adopt community-oriented policing as a strategy and to make other reforms, including in the way use of force was tracked and recorded.
A refresh of the CA began in 2018.
Council also is scheduled to continue discussing noise reduction at the Cincinnati Police Department’s shooting range in Evendale and the feasibility and cost of purchasing land and building a new regional shooting range in Hamilton County.
There is a motion from Councilmembers Jan Michele Kearney, P.G. Sittenfeld, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, and and Betsy Sundermann for council to hold a public hearing with Hamilton County Commissioners, Lincoln Heights City Council, Cincinnati Police Department and other interested parties in Cincinnati’s gun range before the end of October
The focus of the public hearing will be to discuss the environmental impact of the gun range, including any available data in addition to hearing from residents, business owners, and others affected by the gun range.
Cincinnati police told City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee last year they would need about 30 acres of land and a 40,000-square-foot building.
Building a new outdoor range would cost $4.6 million, and the cost of an outdoor one would hit $9.7 million, according to police. Those costs do not include the purchase of land.
Police have said they have tried to be good neighbors at the range over the years.
The facility is used 300 days a year and provides nearly 50,000 hours of training for officers annually.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.