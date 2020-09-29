U Can Speak for Me gives voice to victims of unsolved homicides

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local woman is taking up the cause of homicide victims, speaking up for those who can’t speak for themselves.
Hope Dudley’s work began when her son, Daniel “Chaz” Dudley, was killed in a drive-by shooting 13 years ago at the age of 23.
“He was sweet,” Hope recalled. “Not a quiet child, but not a troublemaker.”
Hope says she couldn’t sit still after Daniel died. She began piecing together what happened the night he was shot. It took two years to secure a photo showing he had been out at a club prior to being gunned down. She says once he left the club, someone started shooting into the car where he was a passenger.
Hope couldn’t sit still then either. After Daniel’s passing, she started U Can Speak for Me, an organization that brings awareness to unsolved homicides.
“Our mission statement is ‘To reach one, to send one, to help one,’” Hope said. “And every person that I have helped has reached out and helped someone else, and to see the other organizations spring up from the U Can Speak for Me organization is touching to see.”
Hope has designed cold-case playing cards bearing the faces of homicide victims. She’s also produced posters, flyers and bookmarks.
Last weekend, U Can Speak for Me hosted its 7th Annual Candlelight Chain of Peace vigil for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Hope says she created buttons for the families.
“So now you can wear the button, and I didn’t put any names on (them), so a person can come up and say, ‘Oh, who is that?’ You can say, ‘Oh, that was my son, he as murdered,’ and you can tell your story," Hope explained.
Still no arrests have been made in connection with Daniel’s death. His case remains listed as an ‘unsolved homicide’ on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.
Hope says she believes justice will be served. She also says there’s a bit of providence in what happened.
“If my son’s case had been solved on day one, would I be doing this? I say no. I feel like God had a bigger plan and that he knows I would have followed through it.
“I am comfortable. I know his case is going to get solved, because good always outweighs the bad.”
A $2,500 reward has been issued for information in Daniel’s case, as it has in many others.
If you have any information that could help police, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040. You can choose to remain anonymous.
Find out more about U Can Speak for Me at their website.
