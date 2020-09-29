Father, daughter celebrate 1st birthday by completing 1000th mile together

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over the past year, Mitch and Daisy Kenney have been on a journey to run 1,000 miles.
It’s a journey that has become known on Instagram as @1000milebaby.
Mitch has been a runner for most of his life but running started to take a backseat until Daisy was born on Oct. 6, 2019.
He then made a yearlong commitment to Daisy and himself with a goal to hit 1,000 miles by Daisy’s first birthday.
“I wanted to have a special connection with Daisy and for me running has always been a way to build special relationships, so we decided we’d set a goal and go for it," Kenney said.
This weekend they will officially reach their goal and you can cheer them on on their final miles.
- 10K on Saturday, 8 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery
- Half Marathon on Sunday, 8 a.m. at Paul Brown Stadium
- 5K on Monday, 5 p.m. at Theordore M Berry International Friendship Park
