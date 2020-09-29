Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office joins project to help deputies with bystandership

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is now part of a program that aims at bringing accountability to law enforcement and protect citizens.
The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) project will help deputies learn how to step in if they see fellow law enforcement acting in an inappropriate way.
The training deputies will undergo will teach them how to be successful bystanders, Sheriff Jim Niel says.
It will also teach them how and when to intervene if they feel like one of their own could cause harm.
Sheriff Neil announced on Tuesday his office was accepted into ABLE.
“It does not take an act of Congress to bring accountability and reform to policing," Sheriff Niel explained. "I believe as sheriff of this county and as police chief, it’s our responsibility to bring accountability and reform to our policing.”
The sheriff says in order to qualify for the program, they had to apply and commit 10 standards and submit four letters of support.
Jonathan Aronie, ABLE co-founder, explained what all deputies can learn from the program.
“The program teaches bystandership to be used in three settings: learn how to intervene to prevent misconduct, learn how to intervene to prevent a mistake, and learn how to intervene to promote your colleague’s health and wellness,” Aronie said.
Hamilton County deputies will go through two days of training and additional hours with follow up sessions.
They will then go back and help train their fellow deputies.
Sheriff Jim Niel says Hamilton County is one of 30 agencies throughout North America to be part of this specialized training.
