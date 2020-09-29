19 Kent State University students in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Anyone who believes they are a close contact or who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the COVID Response Team at 330-672-2525. A close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.