Kentucky Speedway loses NASCAR Cup Series race

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kentucky Speedway won’t be hosting NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2020, according to a statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Simendinger.
The 1.5 track in Gallatin County, Ky. has been on NASCAR’s schedule for decade. The Quaker State 400 was first held there in 2011.
The speedway opened in 2000.
Simendinger’s statement reads in part:
“This has been a tough year for so many, but there are still wild adventures ahead. We will evolve into a multi-use rental complex and also seek additional entrepreneurial prospects.
"Kentucky Speedway is open for business, and we have the potential to host special events, commercial television production, music festivals, other racing series and stand-alone RV rallies and camping events.
"Change is sometimes hard, but I’m looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead for our facility.”
The speedway is a property owned by Speedway Motorsports, which also owns Bristol, Charlotte, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma and Texas, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer.
The Enquirer cites other reports as saying NASCAR is also leaving Chicagoland Speedway in 2021.
NASCAR is expected to officially announce its 2021 Cup Series schedule on Wednesday.
