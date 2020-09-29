Man dies after shooting between family members, police say

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the men involved in a shooting on Monday has died, according to the Monroe Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of two male shooting victims with at least one of them shot multiple times in the 800 block of Riley Lane about 9:30 a.m., Monroe police said in a news release.
Robert Fischer, 76, of Minnesota, was one of two men found with gunshot wounds, police said.
Fischer died as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police announced on Tuesday.
The other person who was shot is related to Fischer, according to Monroe PD.
That person was found conscious with multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived.
Both Fischer and the unidentified family member was transported to local hospitals.
First Report | Father, son exchange gunshots in Monroe house: 911 calls
In a 911 call obtained by FOX19 NOW, the caller says he lives there and that after the gunman shot him in the leg and arm the shooter turned the weapon on himself.
The caller says the shooter is his father.
Police declined to release more details at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting Monroe police.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.