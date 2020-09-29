Middletown schools to consider return to in-person learning

By Ken Brown and Jared Goffinet | September 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 4:45 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown schools might be on the verge of returning students to the classroom.

The decision could come as soon as Thursday during a special called meeting.

The superintendent was asked to put together a presentation for that meeting about a return to class.

On the surface, it seems like a short amount of time to pull together a plan, but the district says these plans have been in the works since they considered a return in June.

They have been refining the plan since that time.

Parents commenting on the virtual school board meeting Monday had mixed reactions to a possible return.

Some said their children learn better in school while another brought up the point that if the school board can’t even meet in-person how can they expect the children to learn in-person.

“We looked at other neighboring districts and they were not seeing the spike that we were," said Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. “They were able to return back face to face or a hybrid of some sort while we started remote. For the first time, we are seeing data start to indicate that it is safe for us to consider a potential return back to school.”

The special meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

