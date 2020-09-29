Much cooler air Tuesday, colder by the weekend

A few showers at times Tuesday and Wednesday night not out of the question.

By Frank Marzullo | September 29, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 5:04 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The cold front we were looking at last week has finally arrived in the FOX19 NOW viewing area signaling the beginning of a big change in the weather pattern. Tuesday morning expect fog to reduce visibility at times, as highs will reach 65 degrees and a sun and cloud mix on Tuesday.

The chill peaks Sunday with thick cloud cover and chilly showers. Right now it looks like high temperatures Sunday will be in the 50° to 57° range but a few spots could have November-like high temperatures in the upper 40s.

A few sprinkles/showers may develop Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons but most of us will not see rain until Sunday.

