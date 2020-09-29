Non-profit food rescue lending support to the community

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local non-profit food rescue is lending support to local restaurants and families working hard to make ends meet.
La Soupe in Walnut Hills transforms rescued food into healthy meals, which is then delivered and distributed to families in need.
Towards the beginning of the pandemic, La Soupe created the Community Kitchen (CK) initiative to address not only food insecurity, but to also lend support to local restaurants.
La Soupe decided to outsource their work to restaurants across the city. Each week, the non-profit hands over a thousand pounds of protein to local chefs. That protein is then transformed into meals for families in need by adding in vegetables, starches and seasonings.
This program pays chefs at these restaurants to cook and/or prepare these meals, with the goal to bring furloughed employees back.
Since April, La Soupe has partnered with 13 restaurants and has transformed over 62,000 lbs. of rescued proteins, prepared and delivered 90,000 meals and has provided meals on both sides of the river, including for Cincinnati Public Schools.
“Cincinnati Public has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the planning and trying to figure out what to do with the school year,” says Director of the Community Kitchen Program, Emmy Schroder. “So having stable prepared food at some of those sites for families to pick up at one place is something we have been super focused on. Prepared food makes a big difference for families that are working extra to try and make ends meet right now.”
La Soupe is currently looking to add several more restaurants to their program. They are pending receiving $250,000 to fund this program from CARES Act Hamilton County.
They still have to raise another $250,000 to cover the costs of this program through the end of the year.
If your interest in helping, just visit https://lasoupe.org/
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.