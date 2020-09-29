Police seek public’s help to identify Blue Ash shooting suspect

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - The Blue Ash Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting.
Police said the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 14 at the Comfort Inn located at 4640 Creek Road. The victim was shot in the leg.
Video surveillance footage shows a man, approximately 6′, 200 lbs., entering a door and ascending the stairs of the hotel. He was wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt with “Puma” on the left arm.
A surveillance photo shows the male suspect wearing fingerless gloves and possibly a white mask on his chin.
If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, please contact Detective Mark Niehaus at 513-745-8429.
