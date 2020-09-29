President Trump, Biden set to take stage in Ohio for first debate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The nation’s eyes will be on Ohio Tuesday when President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden take the stage in the first presidential debate.
President Trump now has a record to run on, which is something he did not have when he entered the political ring in 2016.
Former Vice President Biden has been in politics since 1972 when he won his first race for the US Senate out of Delaware.
With some minds already made up on who they will vote for. it is the independent and swing voters who Trump and Biden supporters will try to sway to their side.
"I think he [Trump] just needs to talk a little bit about his record. He’s got a successful first term in office where he’d done what he said he would do,” said Alex Triantafilou, Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman.
“Joe Biden needs to be himself, that’s one of his greatest strengths. It’s his ability to relate to the average working people in this country," explained Tim Burke, former Chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party.
Both sides are calling this a huge night.
Not because of the ramifications it will mean for the country going forward, but also for the number of people expected to watch.
Tuesday’s debate from Cleveland will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
You can watch it live on your TV on FOX19 Now, online on the FOX19 Now website or the FOX19 Now Facebook page.
