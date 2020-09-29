Sunshine with just a slight shower chance late Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A chilly afternoon as the cold front we were looking at last week has finally arrived in the FOX19 NOW viewing area signaling the beginning of a big change, with highs in the mid 60′s.
While we stay mainly dry I cant rule out a passing shower late Tuesday evening, with few sprinkles/showers that may develop Wednesday or Thursday evenings. However, most of us will not see rain until Sunday.
The chill peaks Sunday with thick cloud cover and chilly showers. Right now it looks like high temperatures Sunday will be in the 50° to 57° range but a few spots could have November-like high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.