2 suspects wanted in shooting death at Ind. hotel

GREENDALE, Ind. (FOX19) - Authorities are looking for two suspects accused of killing a 19-year-old man Saturday at a hotel in Greendale, Ind., Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said.
Police are looking for 19-year-old Demontre Conley and 21-year-old Talisha Tompkins.
Deddens said around 8:45 Dearborn County dispatch received a call of gunshots fired at Riverside Inn. When police responded no one reported hearing any gun shots.
Around 10:15 p.m. Greendale Police received a call from a Cincinnati police officer stating they had a citizen at the department wanting to report that a person had been shot at the hotel in a room registered under the name of Talisha.
According to Deddens, an officer went back to the hotel and learned a room had been rented to Tompkins. When he responded to the room, he found the door ajar and saw 19-year-old David Bush-Reynolds on the floor against the wall.
A witness to the shooting said he, along with Conley, Tompkins and Bush-Reynolds were all at the Riverside Inn “partying.”
Deddens said the witness had a video of them smoking marijuana and handing guns prior to the gunshot that killed Bush-Reynolds. After the shot went off hitting Bush-Reynolds, they fled.
Conley told the witness the shooting was an accident and he did now know the gun was loaded, according to Deddens.
Conley has been charged with reckless homicide and obstruction of justice.
Tompkins is charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
