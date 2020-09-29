USPS hiring more than 250 people for holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The USPS is looking to hire more than 250 people for the upcoming holiday season.
The open positions include postal support and mail handler assistants for the Springdale Mail Processing Annex, Cincinnati Processing and Distribution Center and Cincinnati Network Distribution Center.
The jobs will consist of handling mail, processing mail, or a combination of duties as required.
The starting salaries range from $16.55 to $18.15 per hour.
Those applying must 18 or older, or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
After completing the online application, applicants should click the save tab. Then be sure to electronically submit the online job application.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.