Village of Cleves votes to dissolve police department

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - The Village of Cleves Council voted 5-1 to dissolve its police department during an emergency meeting Monday night.
The village will contract with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and other nearby departments for law enforcement services beginning Oct. 5.
The proposal first came to light in early August, when the village divulged budget gaps, officer vacancies and difficulty recruiting. At the time, the village said it would have to impose a substantial tax increase to keep the police department, which currently takes up two-thirds of the village’s $1 million budget.
Contracting with the sheriff’s office, the village argued, makes good fiscal sense.
Mayor Stephen Myers explained the emergency meeting was called because interim Police Chief Justin Habig told village leadership he was considering taking a position elsewhere. With one officer in the military, according to Myers that would have left the department with just one active officer.
Many of those in attendance were upset with the outcome.
During the meeting, one attendee said, “If we don’t need our police department, then we don’t need council.”
“That was the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Cleves resident Monica Maddy said afterward. “I’ve never felt so small in all my life as I did in that meeting in there.”
Maddy continued: “What makes me so upset is that they say they care about the people of Cleves... you’ve not included us in any decisions. We’ve been excluded from all of that.”
Geri Meister was the only council member to vote against the contract.
“I think we need to take into account the community wants to keep their police department,” she said to applause.
Many residents took issue with the village sharing a patrol person with a nearby town once the contract goes into effect.
“There’s no way they’re going to get to us in time,” one resident said. “There’s no way.”
Myers countered he does not see response times as an issue. He also repeated his argument disbanding the police will significantly help the department’s budget.
“We have streets that need to be paved, other items that we haven’t been able to address because of budget issues,” he said.
