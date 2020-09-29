Warren County SWAT call ends in arrest

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County SWAT call ended with a man under arrest overnight.
Cheyne Carpenter, 22, is held at the county jail on charges of domestic violence, disrupting public service, obstructing official business and inducing panic, Franklin police said in a news release early Tuesday.
His bond is set at $65,000 bond pending his court appearance in the case at 3 p.m.
Franklin police said they arrested him after they responded to a domestic violence complaint on High Street at 9:47 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female victim who told them Carpenter allegedly assaulted her, smashed her phone to prevent her from calling for help and he had a 9mm handgun inside the residence, according to the police news release.
Franklin police said they tried to make contact with Carpenter by knocking on the door and using the PA system of their marked cruisers.
However, he did not respond, so they called out the Warren County Tactical Response Team.
The SWAT team forced entry into the residence and then used their robot to make contact Carpenter, who was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.