City council member proposes database of animal abusers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You’ve seen the many stories that we have covered involving animal abuse. It continues to be a growing problem, and now a Cincinnati council member is trying to do something about it.
With no voice to speak out, animals are often the most vulnerable to abuse. The SPCA of Cincinnati says they get an average of 36 animals a day.
Cincinnati Council Member Chris Seelbach agrees it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.
“We’ve all seen videos of animals who have been abused. It’s heartbreaking because animals, all they know is they want to be loved and they want to love, and when someone hurts them it’s heartbreaking,” said Seelbach.
Wednesday Seelbach introduced a motion to have the city work with the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts and the Hamilton County Commissioners to create a searchable database of those convicted of animal abuse. The information would be available to foster agencies, adoption agencies and shelters.
“This is something super easy we can do to prevent animals from ending up in the possession of someone who could abuse them,” said Seelbach.
Seelbach says the issue came up while he was speaking to a University of Cincinnati Law School class.
Currently in Ohio, it is a felony charge to physically harm, starve or torture a pet.
“I was raised Catholic and I went from Catholic school to law school, and one of the things I learned is that we have to protect all of God’s children," Seelbach said. “That includes animals. And so yes, this is one step we can take to help prevent people who abuse animals from owning or fostering them.”
Seelbach says the motion has received a lot of support, including support from Mayor John Cranley.
A vote by the full council is expected to happen in the next two to three weeks. If passed Seelbach says he hopes to have the database up and running by the end of the year.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.