CPS parents voice concerns about school board’s plan

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools parents and students are expressing their concerns regarding the school board’s plan.
Jenny Spring, a CPS parent, says she wants all students to have a safe learning choice.
The recent back-to-school and distance learning decisions from CPS have weighed heavily on families, Spring explains.
She also adds the plans have not been consistent.
“We haven’t had a consistent plan yet,” Spring said. "Everything is an influx all the time.”
The most recent change happened Wednesday when Spring said Cincinnati Digital Academy families received a letter.
A letter was sent to those families explaining their kid’s curriculum would be changing and they will now need to log onto Google Meets daily.
Then, just a few hours later, another letter came, saying CPS is reversing part of their decision to give students some consistency.
“The parents I’m hearing from are livid,” Spring explained.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson said the school board will meet to discuss remote learning at students' home schools and about bringing Walnut Hills students back to the classroom.
The initial plan from CPS for students who are choosing remote learning was to have them transfer to the Cincinnati Digital Academy (CDA).
That was a concern for some parents so they started an online petition.
When CPS does meet on Wednesday, some parents are planning to rally outside CPS headquarters as the school board meets.
FOX19 Now will update this story once CPS has announced a decision.
