Driver, 27, killed in Clermont County crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 27-year-old Batavia man is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
It was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 756 at State Route 743 in Washington Township, the patrol’s Clermont County post says.
A preliminary investigation shows a 2006 GMC Sierra was traveling southwest on State Route 743 and a 2014 Dodge Avenger was heading southeast on State Route 756 when the GMC struck the Dodge as the Dodge entered the intersection at State Route 743, patrol officials said in a news release.
The driver of the Dodge, Dakota J. Hulbert, was seriously hurt and taken by Washington Township EMS to a landing zone for Air Care, according to the release.
He was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where troopers say he was pronounced dead.
A passenger in Hulbert’s vehicle, Robert E. Brewer II, also was seriously hurt and taken by Franklin Township EMS to the hospital, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the GMC, Bryan D. Brock, 32, of Moscow, Ohio, was not hurt and declined medical treatment at the scene, troopers say.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Further details were not released early Wednesday.
