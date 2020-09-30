Election 2020: How, when and where to vote in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Confused about how, when and where to vote in the upcoming general election? Here’s everything you need to know.
Registered Ohio voters have three options for voting: by mail, early in-person or in-person on election day.
Registration deadline: Oct. 5. Register or check your registration here.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 31.
Once you receive your mail-in ballot, fill it out and send it back, you can track it here.
Mail-in ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than the day before election day, Nov. 3, and received by your BOE no later than 10 days after the election, Nov. 13.
Mail-in ballots may also be dropped off in drop box at each county’s board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on election day.
Find out more about mail-in voting in Ohio here.
Early in-person voting can be done at each county’s board of elections (find yours) starts Oct. 6 with the following schedule:
- Oct. 6-16 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays;
- Oct. 19-23 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m on weekdays;
- Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.;
- Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays;
- Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- Sunday, Nov. 1 from 1-5 p.m.;
- Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Kentucky’s general election plan features mail-in voting, early in-person voting and in-person voting on election day.
Mail-in ballots are available to all registered voters who say they’re worried about contracting the virus or spreading it, a determination the state will not question. Voters will not be asked for their age or health condition.
Voters can request a mail-in ballot through a streamlined online portal that will be open through Oct. 9. The ballots must be postmarked by election day and received by Nov. 6.
Ballot drop boxes will be available where Kentuckians can drop off their mail-in ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. The drop box locations will be determined by county clerks.
Beginning Oct. 13, a location in every county will be open Monday-Saturday for early in-person voting. Anyone can vote early for any reason.
On election day, every county will have one super-center voting location where everyone from every precinct in the county can go to vote.
Kentucky is waiving its new photo ID law for the election. Kentuckians who are concerned about contracting COVID-19 while acquiring a photo ID can sign a document explaining their concern and cast their ballot without one.
Find your early voting location and election-day location here.
Indiana voters can cast their ballot by mail or in-person on election day.
Registration deadline: Oct. 5. Find out more here.
Unlike Kentucky, Indiana has not expanded its vote-by-mail excuses to include fear of COVID-19. Only voters that meet mail-in ballot requirements can do so. The application must be submitted by Oct. 22. Ballots must be received or submitted in-person by election day. Find out more here.
Early voting in Indiana begins Oct. 6. Find your location and hours here.
A valid photo ID is required to vote early-in person. Find examples here.
In-person voting on election day will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
