Fundraiser scheduled for Dale Woods, late Colerain Twp. police officer
Ceremony to honor Officer Dale Woods
By FOX19 Digital Staff | September 30, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 10:08 PM

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The second-annual Dale J Woods Memorial Foundation Benefit will take place Saturday, Oct. 3 at the KnottyPine Sportsman Club in White Oak.

All proceeds go to the Dale J Woods Memorial Foundation. Find more information on the event page.

Woods, 46, was a Colerain Towsnhip police officer. He died Jan. 7, 2019 three days after he was hit and critically hurt by a pickup truck at the scene of a previous crash on Colerain Avenue.

The father of three children worked 15 years each for the township’s fire and police departments.

