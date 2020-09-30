Fundraiser scheduled for Dale Woods, late Colerain Twp. police officer

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The second-annual Dale J Woods Memorial Foundation Benefit will take place Saturday, Oct. 3 at the KnottyPine Sportsman Club in White Oak.
All proceeds go to the Dale J Woods Memorial Foundation. Find more information on the event page.
Woods, 46, was a Colerain Towsnhip police officer. He died Jan. 7, 2019 three days after he was hit and critically hurt by a pickup truck at the scene of a previous crash on Colerain Avenue.
The father of three children worked 15 years each for the township’s fire and police departments.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.