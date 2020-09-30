Gov. DeWine reviewing restrictions on nursing homes, restaurants and bars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s looking at changing restrictions on visitation at nursing homes and alcohol service at restaurants and bars as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.
Gov. DeWine spoke at a press briefing Tuesday about the rules meant to stop the spread of coronavirus
He said more attention would be paid to protocols and operations at nursing homes.
The majority of Ohioians who have died from the virus have been elderly people in assisted living facilities.
“We’re reviewing these [protocols] again, internally, to see whether or not frankly, are we doing enough?”
DeWine said more antigen testing could be done at nursing homes.
He mentioned members of the National Guard could help nursing homes if needed.
Indoor visits at Ohio nursing homes and assisted living facilities resume Oct. 12 with safety procedures in place.
The governor also talked about ending the 10 p.m. last call restriction in place at Ohio restaurants and bars.
DeWine said he understands the impact having to cut off alcohol sales early has had on bar and restaurant owners.
“I understand that 10 o’clock, closing with alcohol off the table by 11 is difficult. And gets into directly into their bottom line," DeWine said. "We’re in the process of looking at that.”
Last week, DeWine said restaurants and bars can once again operate at full capacity as long as social distancing is followed.
