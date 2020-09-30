Indiana restaurants, bars back open at full capacity

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana bars and restaurants are open without any capacity restrictions once again.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last week Indiana would be to stage five of the reopening plan starting on Sept. 26.
This stage allows bars and restaurants that serve food to open at full capacity, but facial coverings are still required.
Opening at full capacity is a big step for places like Strong’s Pizzeria.
Employees say they are happy to be able to bring in more revenue and they think the residents of Lawrenceburg are ready to get out and about.
“In the very beginning it was very, very slow," explained Betty Strong, Strong’s Pizzeria. "We just did carry-outs and delivery we’ve just ran the restaurant with a three-man crew and then I guess March, April we went to 30 and it’s been pretty steady, but of course everybody stepped down a lot. But we’ve really picked up in the last month too.”
This fifth stage of the reopening is expected to last through Oct. 17, Gov. Holcomb stated.
