Man arrested for public indecency in Burnet Woods

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’re seeing success cracking down on people engaging in sexual acts in public parks, but they haven’t been able to stop it completely.
Clifton’s Burnet Woods is one of the parks CPD is targeting.
“I’ve been walking here daily fro almost 25 years,” Clifton resident Rama Kasturi told FOX19 NOW Wednesday.
Kasturi is one of many residents who describe Burnet Woods as peaceful. Others say it sees its share of suspicious activity.
“There’s always people lurking around, sometimes you never really know what’s going on,” Clifton resident Alex Barden said. “A lot of cars just parked, hanging out, idling a lot.”
Cincinnati police say Tuesday around 2 p.m. an undercover officer saw a man, Eric Robinson, walk into a bathroom at the park. He then came back out and walked toward the officer’s car while touching himself.
CPD says Robinson was arrested afterwards.
“I think people shouldn’t be engaging in this behavior anywhere outside the confines of their home, because adults should know how to conduct themselves in public and private spaces,” Kasturi said.
Police say citizens have been complaining about sexual acts in the city’s public parks for some time, so the department has been working to decrease those incidents over the past year.
CPD has put up barriers to prevent cars being able to drive along the park looking for hookups, but the barriers still allow people to walk and bike and enjoy nature.
“All I can say is he [Robinson] must have been attracted to this man and doesn’t know the rules of engagement,” Kasturi said.
Robinson is charged with public indecency.
