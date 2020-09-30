Meteor, asteroid or UFO? Multiple reports of streak of bright light

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of people reported a possible meteor lighting up the morning sky Wednesday across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
According to the American Meteor Society’s reports, the bright and brilliant meteor was seen in other parts of the U.S. and may have spanned up to Canada.
“It became extremely bright and then fizzled out after a half second,” one observer wrote from Mason.
“This was a very rare experience that I am happy I got to witness,” reads another from Springdale. “It looked like something sparked a fire in the air and then it turned bright blue and fell from the sky.”
Others took to Twitter with descriptions of a possible meteor, asteroid or shooting star, a bright light that also appeared to be green or blue before turning red or orange and flashing out.
A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s post in Lebanon said she took one call from a man who reported a possible sighting. She said she referred him to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) because they don’t handle such incidents.
The current meteor shower is the Southern Taurids, according to the American Meteor Society.
“The Southern Taurids are a long-lasting shower that several minor peaks during its activity period. The Taurids (both branches) are rich in fireballs and are often responsible for increased number of fireball reports from September through November.”
