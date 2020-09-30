Ohio Gov. DeWine to President Trump following debate: ‘Great job’

Ohio Gov. DeWine to President Trump following debate: ‘Great job’
FILE - President Donald Trump stands with Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Source: Carolyn Kaster)
By Chris Anderson | September 30, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 9:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine used his personal Twitter account on Tuesday night to let President Donald Trump know how he thought the Republican incumbent handled the debate.

“A great job tonight,” the governor tweeted at President Trump.

Gov. DeWine also congratulated the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University for hosting the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle at the Health Education Campus.

Many described Tuesday night’s debate, which was moderated by Chris Wallace, as chaotic and out of control.

Both candidates, at times, took personal jabs at each other while discussing issues that ranged from racism to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whose responses were you most impressed with? https://bit.ly/2HMYLE9

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The second presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Fla.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.