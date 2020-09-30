Ohio Gov. DeWine to President Trump following debate: ‘Great job’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine used his personal Twitter account on Tuesday night to let President Donald Trump know how he thought the Republican incumbent handled the debate.
“A great job tonight,” the governor tweeted at President Trump.
Gov. DeWine also congratulated the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University for hosting the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle at the Health Education Campus.
Many described Tuesday night’s debate, which was moderated by Chris Wallace, as chaotic and out of control.
Both candidates, at times, took personal jabs at each other while discussing issues that ranged from racism to the coronavirus pandemic.
The second presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Fla.
