Ohio may have paid out more than 100K fraudulent unemployment claims

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio unemployment office is working to determine whether they mistakenly paid out unemployment benefits for more than 100,000 claims they believe were fraudulent.
A few months ago, Ohio flagged 270,000 claims believing they could be connected to fraud in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
Fraud indicators were found in more than 95% of the claims, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), including:
- Deceased individuals
- Fraudulent IP addresses
- Bank routing numbers
- Invalid email addresses
Of the 270,000 claims that were put on hold, 208,000 claimants never responded to the office’s need for additional information.
The office believes 105,000 of those were most likely fraudulent, however, Director Kim Hall said the office is still trying to figure out whether the claims were paid out.
The office says the other 103,000 claimants who did not respond will get letters in the mail next week stating that their claim application has been cancelled and they could be a victim of identity theft.
As for the remainder of the 270,000 claims put on hold, 64,000 have successfully gone through.
Thirteen-thousand claims connected to the fraud holds are still being processed.
