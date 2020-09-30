Police: Evidence points to foul play in 2005 double-disappearance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two half-brothers vanished at the same time in Cincinnati in 2005, and now 15 years later, it’s still not clear what happened to them.
Cincinnati police have called the case an “unsolved mystery.” Dion Akemon, or “Bay Bay," 32, and his half-brother, William Roland, or “Pooh,” 22, vanished at the same time. Police said the two were last seen at a bar on Linn Street the night of Sept. 26, 2005.
“They went to Parktown Cafe on Linn Street, and someone was begging for them to come outside, and they went outside, and no one ever saw them anymore," Brenda Akemon-Woods, Akemon’s mother and Roland’s stepmother, said.
Police said they searched the surrounding areas extensively and shared press releases and posters related to the men’s disappearance.
Days after the two vanished, police said they discovered the missing men’s cell phones, wallets and keys in a dumpster on East McMicken Avenue. Police records show they also found Roland’s hat, which was bloody.
“I didn’t know what to think. It just tore me apart," Akemon-Woods said. "I didn’t know what to think.”
Akemon-Woods says her son and stepson were close. She describes Akemon as the life of the party and says Roland was laid back. Although the pair had been in trouble with the law in the past, relatives say the two were turning things around for the better.
“He got baptized, Dion did, Bay-Bay did, and was going to church,” Akemon-Woods said.
It has been a long 15 years for the men’s families. For many of their relatives, the pain of it all does not subside, but they hold on to a glimmer of hope that one day they will have answers.
“Bay Bay made us all laugh. Pooh was a fun guy to be around, and anybody [who has] got information, please come forward and help my grandma get closure," Rodney Williams, Akemon and Roland’s nephew, said. "It would mean a lot to her and the family too.”
Many of Akemon and Roland’s family members currently live in Memphis, Tenn., although they do occasionally travel to Cincinnati. They hope their next trip to the Buckeye State will be because the case has been solved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymously. The number is 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.