Reds lose wild game one in 13-inning marathon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds left 13 runners on base in a 1-0 loss to the Braves in 13 innings to drop game one of the NL Wild Card.
With runners on first and third base and one out in the bottom of the 13th, Freddie Freeman delivered the walk-off RBI single for the Braves.
Trevor Bauer made some playoff history in another majestic start. He became the first pitcher in postseason history to throw 7.2 innings without giving up a run or a walk while striking out 12 batters.
Bauer also gave up just two hits against arguably the most dangerous lineup in baseball.
The Reds and Braves meet again in Atlanta on Thursday at 12:08 p.m. in a must-win game two for the Reds in a three-game series. Luis Castillo (3.21 ERA) gets the start for Cincinnati.
