Rumpke driver hit in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Rumpke driver was struck by a passing motorist on a route in Colerain Township Wednesday morning, according to the company.
Fortunately, the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the scene on Coogan Road about 8 a.m., Rumpke officials say.
“Our team member was very lucky,” said Bridgett Biggs, Rumpke’s regional safety manager. “Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case in these types of situations.”
We are checked with Colerain Township police for more information about the incident but they had no immediate details to release. We will update this story once we hear back.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and look for employees when approaching a Rumpke truck.
In 2018, Ohio passed the “Slow Down to Get Around” law requiring drivers to change lanes or slow down to pass collection vehicles stopped on roads with flashing, oscillating or rotating lights, including garbage and recycling trucks.
Ohio is the 17th state to pass a version of the Slow Down law.
Now, more than 28 states have adopted it.
