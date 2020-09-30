Warm & gusty Wednesday afternoon, rain late day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will be dry and cool in the mid 40s as your start your Wednesday morning.
A strong cold front will move through the FOX19 viewing area Wednesday, by 8PM it will be along I-71 and by 8AM Thursday the front will be well east of the Appalachian Mountains.
Ahead of the front gusty winds out of the southwest will push high temperatures into the 70s with a few showers developing late afternoon and evening.Wind gusts could reach 40 mph between noon and 9pm Wednesday.
This will drop us back into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs for the end of the week.
The weekend system looks to be slower than it did yesterday, arriving late Sunday. As a result Sunday should reach 60° with thick cloud cover and showers moving in during afternoon. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool, not chilly for Monday morning but Monday afternoon will be raw and damp.
Next week a nice warming trend takes temperatures back into the 70s.
