WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss providing a safe, secure election

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Board of Elections Board Members Chair Gwen L. McFarlin and Alex M. Triantafilou will discuss providing a safe and secure election.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will also answer your COVID questions.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 13,340 cases and 321 deaths.
Last week, the county discussed vaccination preparedness with the director of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Medical Director Dr. Stephen Feagins.
Feagins said the county’s high level of recent infections is people in the 18-24 age group.
The positive rate is spiking in neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati’s main campus.
Feagins said officials have started working on a plan to distribute coronavirus vaccines.
He said he hopes they’ll be ready at the latest by Nov. 1, but said it’s unclear how many doses there will be available or where they will go.
