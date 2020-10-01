Butler County groomer enters plea in case of euthanized dog

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State dog groomer pleaded no contest in court Thursday to a charge that she caused injuries to a dog which forced the owner to euthanize it.
Andra Edison, 51, faces up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine for cruelty to a companion animal.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released information about the case in July. It revolves around Tina Brady, her 14-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Lacey, and the groomer, Edison.
Brady claims she and her husband had taken the 4-lb. dog to the grooming business where Edison worked once before, so they trusted her.
The groomer business had shut down during the pandemic, so Edison was operating out of her home at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brady says when she dropped off Lacey to Edison, the dog was fine, but when she got her back 90 minutes later, she knew right away something was wrong. The dog was whimpering, scratching, unable to walk, holding her head toward the ground and at times falling over.
Brady says she decided to take Lacey to a veterinarian to get checked out. It transpired the dog had bleeding in the brain and several broken ribs.
The sheriff’s office said it appeared Edison held Lacey down on the grooming table with all Edison’s body weight.
Brady says the bleeding in the dog’s brain is ultimately why she had to be put down.
“I just hope that she gets what she deserves,” Brady told FOX19 NOW Thursday.
Edison will be back in court Nov. 2.
