Crash closes Ohio 125 at I-275 in Clermont County

UNION TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A two-vehicle crash shut down both sides of Ohio 125 at Interstate 275 during morning rush hour Thursday.
Drivers are urged to detour onto Ohio 32 and Five Mile Road to reach I-275.
At least one person was hurt when a vehicle went west of center and hit a car traveling eastbound on Ohio 125, according to Union Township Police Chief Scott Gaviglia.
“Traffic is complicated through the area and will be for the next half hour,” he said at 7:15 a.m.
The westbound lanes remain blocked, but one lane is managing to squeeze by on the eastbound side, according to the chief.
The road should reopen shortly, he added.
