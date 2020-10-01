7 days to move: Newport woman receives eviction notice with ‘no warning’

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman in Newport, Ky. says she’s received a notice from the City of Newport telling her she needs to be out of her home in seven days.
Samantha Gibson, who lives in the home, says it’s because she calls the police too often. The City of Newport says that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
According to the notice, Gibson must be out of the house on Isabella Street by 4 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Forms Gibson received from the city say her rental has more people living in it than are allowed according to city regulations. The forms also say her home has been deemed a nuisance for the amount of police runs.
Gibson says it’s because they’ve called 911 for help too many times.
“They say there’s a lot of police calls to this street. It’s pretty much the people who live on the street that are calling,” Gibson explained. “There’s a group of juveniles who stop by and throw ricks at our property, damage our vehicles, pointing guns in our faces.”
Now she says she doesn’t know what she and her children are going to do.
“A lot of emotions,” she said. “I have kids, and for someone to say, you know, seven days with no warning, all because... I even have a sign on the window telling the kids in the neighborhood to stay away from this house.”
A city spokesperson couldn’t go into detail on the issue because it’s an ongoing process, but he did tell FOX19 NOW the city has gotten several complaints from other people about the property and that the owner should speak to code enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.