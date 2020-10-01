Driver killed in Butler County accident

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Wayne Township Thursday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the 5400 block of Jacksonburg Road around 11:30 a.m.
A 2011 Hyundai was headed north on Jacksonburg and hit the passenger side of a Dodge Durango, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
The 35-year-old driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, according to the release.
Deputies say the driver of the Durango was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The news release says it is still early in the investigation but speed may have played a role in the accident.
