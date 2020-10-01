Fairfield schools to vote on full-time return of students

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - As schools slowly transition back to full-time in-person learning around the Tri-State, the Fairfield School District is looking to do the same.
District leaders will vote on a plan to do so Thursday evening. Meanwhile, some district parents are wondering if the district shouldn’t keep their kids home longer.
The district has been operating on a hybrid learning plan for a month. The plan being considered Thursday would return students to the classroom full-time, potentially as soon as Oct. 19.
Grades K-8 would be back five days per week, while preschool and grades 0-12 would be back four days per wee. Virtual learning would take place the days the students are not in the classroom.
Mother Stephanie House is thrilled with the plan.
“All three of my children are on IEPS, so they’re not getting the help they need online,” she said. “They all need to be in school. I should not be watching my child or children cry everyday doing homework.”
House says her children have lost their motivation learning from home.
“Most of the time they’re crying or frustrated, they just don’t care anymore,” she said.
For other parents like Jasmine Bradshaw, the new plan isn’t ideal.
“My son has respiratory issues, he has asthma,” Bradshaw said. “My biggesr fear is, I know they’re saying if you have a health condition you don’t have to wear a mask, at the same time, doesn’t that put him at greater risk? Also the other students, because we’re talking about 5- and 6-year-olds.”
Bradshaw has decided her first-grader will continue to learn remotely, a choice Fairfield is offering.
A district spokesperson says they’re putting a number of options on the table to accomodate all families.
