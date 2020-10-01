Fans react to the Reds losing playoff game, series against the Braves

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds fans continued to show their loyalty as they cheered on the team today during their second playoff game.
“I’m so excited it’s my birthday, go Reds!" said Amy Oleary.
Moments before the game, Reds fans watching at the Banks were fired up with energy, feeling good about a must-win game against the Braves.
“I think we can do it today,” said Sally Baker. “We’re going to win! Yes we need it, yesterday was a long game."
But then, fast forward to three hours later, and fans were not too thrilled the Reds did not bring home a win once again.
“Very sad, it’s my birthday and again they’ve lost. They lost eight years ago on my birthday in Pittsburgh," said Oleary. “So I don’t know if it’s me giving them the bad luck. I’m not sure exactly. But I’m still a Reds fan no matter what. I’ve been a Reds fan ever since I was a little girl.”
“The last game is always sad for me. I mean I live and breathe baseball, so basically now I start counting down until April 1st and Opening Day next year,” said Andy Shenk.
With the postseason officially over, Reds fans say better luck next time.
“It’s football season here in Cincinnati now this is over. We’re with you win or win,” said Joe Allen.
“I take what I can get like the last five years. We’re worse, so hopefully this is a sign for things to come in the future,” said Shenk.
“Maybe next year Cincinnati Reds. We love you,” added Oleary.
