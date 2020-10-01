Indictment brings relief, healing for family of murdered father

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Lincoln Heights man has been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Springfield Township.
David Steward, 31, is accused of shooting 41-year-old Charlie Ross in Springfield Township on Sept. 2. Ross’s 13-year-old daughter heard the gunshots, found his body in a nearby field and called 911, her mother told FOX19 NOW previously.
Police later arrested Steward on charges of aggravated murder and tampering ith evidence.
According to court documents, police accuse Steward of waiting across the street from Ross’s house for several hours and following him as he left a park. Steward waited for Ross to ride his bike back through the park, at which point he shot the 41-year-old father 14 times.
Steward later threw the gun in Winton Woods Lake, according to the documents.
Police wrote in an affidavit Steward admitted to shooting Ross.
Ross’s family and friends say they are relieved and that the indictment helps in the healing process. Those who were close to him say they want Ross remembered for how he lived, not how he died.
“Bubbly, always smiling, willing to help anybody,” Renee Crawford said. “He didn’t have much, but what he had, he would offer it to you gladly.”
Crawford says Ross was well known around the community as a mechanic.
“He was such a good and loving person," she said. "I mean, if you met him you couldn’t say one bad thing about him.”
Crawford says while the indictment brings some closure, the pain will never go away.
“A father was taken away, a son, a nephew,” she said. “That was somebody’s child.”
Ross’s family has not yet laid him to rest. They are raising money through a GoFundMe page to pay for the service and plot.
Steward will be arraigned once more on Oct. 9.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.