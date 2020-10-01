Lawsuit: Vote disbanding Cleves Police Department is illegal, invalid

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - A vote by the Cleves Village Council dissolving its police department earlier this week is the product of illegal meetings and is invalid, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.
The village is supposed to start contracting with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and other nearby departments for law enforcement services beginning Saturday, Oct. 3.
The lawsuit filed by attorney Brian Shrive could not halt that, at least temporarily.
“The people want to know what their government is doing," Shrive said. "When it started to get out what their government was doing, the people spoke out against it. Their ability to be heard and have effect on the decision stolen from them with these secret meetings. The village council knew the public opposed this and supported their own police department and didn’t want the public to get in the way of it.”
The proposal to disband the police department first came to light in early August, when the village divulged budget gaps, officer vacancies and difficulty recruiting.
At the time, village officials said it would have to impose a substantial tax increase to keep the police department, which currently takes up two-thirds of the village’s $1 million budget.
Contracting with the sheriff’s office, the village argued, makes good fiscal sense.
Mayor Stephen Myers said earlier this week an emergency meeting was necessary to hold the vote because interim Police Chief Justin Habig told village leadership he was considering taking another job.
That combined with another Cleves officer gone to serve in the military would have left the police department with just one active member, Meyer said.
Several people who attended the emergency meeting earlier this week objected to disbanding the department.
Many residents took issue with the village sharing a patrol person with a nearby town once the contract goes into effect.
Myers has said he doesn’t think response times for police calls will be an issue.
“We have streets that need to be paved, other items that we haven’t been able to address because of budget issues,” he has said.
We have a call into the mayor of Cleves to get his response to this lawsuit and will update our story when we receive it.
