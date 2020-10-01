Man found guilty of kidnapping, assault of woman at West End apartment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A jury found a man guilty of kidnapping, abduction and felonious assault after holding a woman hostage at Stanley Rowe Towers in the West End.
According to Prosecutor Joe Deters, video footage from the victim’s apartment building showed Curtis Scott viciously beating the victim and dragging her to her apartment.
Deters said Scott held the victim hostage in her apartment for 16 hours until she managed to alert neighbors to contact the police.
Authorities searched for more than two weeks for Scott after they say he assaulted the woman on July 11, 2019.
"This video is one of the most disturbing videos I have seen.
The victim endured a horrible beating at the hands of Scott. She was able to eventually get away from him and lock herself in her bathroom. Scott held her hostage for 16 hours. The victim literally clawed her way through her bathroom wall and contacted neighbors to alert the police.
The victim was a star witness in the trial for the State of Ohio.
I am always amazed at the strength of victims to survive ordeals such as this and then to have the courage to confront their abuser in court. With this verdict, justice prevailed," Deters said.
Scott will be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 2.
He faces the possibility of 22 years in prison.
