Middletown man gets life in prison for stabbing death of woman

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown man will spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to stabbing a woman to death and setting her house on fire last month.
Anson Pride, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson, court documents show.
Jamaka Calhoun, 28, was found stabbed to death inside a home in the 1200 block of Lind Street on Aug. 14.
Calhoun’s sister, Chylicia Rutledge, told FOX19 Now that Pride was trying to rob Calhoun and was caught on neighbor’s security cameras.
