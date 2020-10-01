Middletown to transition to in-person learning

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown City School District Board of Education voted unanimously to transition back to the classroom.
The district has been in remote learning since Aug. 17.
“We are excited and hopeful about the start of in-person learning. The Middletown Board of Education appreciates the feedback from stakeholders. Our priority is to provide a safe and enriching learning environment for all Middies,” Chris Urso said in a news release.
The board cited improving public health data related to the mitigation of COVID-19 allows for a safe transition of students back to in-person instruction beginning on Oct. 19.
Marlon Styles, Jr., MCSD superintendent, recommended the district return in the second quarter in a 3-week phase-in model (Oct. 19 - Nov. 6) followed by a full, 5-day face-to-face return on Nov. 9.
“The data indicates our community has worked hard to mitigate the COVID spread. We have studied how other districts have safely returned students to school. Since returning some of our students with disabilities to school and holding extracurricular activities, Middletown City School District has experienced zero COVID related incidents. It is time to safely return our students to school,” Styles said in a news release.
During the 3-week phase-in, students with last names A-L will come to the school building on Mondays and Tuesdays and students with last names M-Z will come to the school building on Thursdays and Fridays.
All students will attend class remotely on Wednesdays while the buildings are being cleaned.
On Nov. 9, all students will return to the classroom for face-to-face instruction five-days a week.
