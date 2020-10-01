November like temperatures as we approach the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for some scattered rain showers during the afternoon and evening on Thursday with high of 63 degrees.
We stay mainly dry Friday and Saturday with highs near 60 degrees.
The weekend system will bring chilly showers Sunday morning into Monday. Thick cloud cover and cold rain mean Sunday should only reach 57° and Monday 56°. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s Tuesday followed by a nice warming trend that takes temperatures back into the 70s next week.
